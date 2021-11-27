PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Down 80.9% in November

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

