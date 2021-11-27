Prosus’ (PROSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of Buy.

PROSY opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

