Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

PRVB stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

