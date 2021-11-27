Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 135,883 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 158.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nordic American Tankers worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NAT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

