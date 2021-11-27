Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

