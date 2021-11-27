Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

