Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 546 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCI. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

NYSE HCI opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.