Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,464 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Koppers by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Koppers by 39.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 96,443 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Koppers by 91.6% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 189,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

