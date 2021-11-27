Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives $18.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

