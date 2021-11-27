Prysmian’s (PRYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of PRYMY stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

