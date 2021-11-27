Public Index Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,555.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.99 or 0.07486947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,649.79 or 0.99868553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

