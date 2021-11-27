Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

