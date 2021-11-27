Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.
NYSE:DG opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.00. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.
