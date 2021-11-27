Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.46 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.46 million and $134.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.