Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 3.1%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 10,133,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 21,976,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £27.82 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

