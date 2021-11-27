Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 93.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,156 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $154.95 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

