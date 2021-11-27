QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuickLogic by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.