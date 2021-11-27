QV Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,264,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752,770 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE:TECK opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

