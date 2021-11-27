QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

