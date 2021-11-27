QV Investors Inc. Sells 143,360 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143,360 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of TELUS worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,461,000 after acquiring an additional 286,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

