Rage Fan Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $61,893.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00103117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.39 or 0.07460708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.83 or 0.99755154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.