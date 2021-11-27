Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,101.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 62.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

