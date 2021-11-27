RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 6% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $123.28 million and $22.75 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,766,494 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.