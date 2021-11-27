Raymond James Analysts Give Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) a $9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

