Raymond James Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEE. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

