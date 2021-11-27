Raymond James Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

