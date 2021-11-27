REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $255,015.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

