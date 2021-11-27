Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

