Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $47.49 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

