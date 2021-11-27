ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches One Day Volume of $108,374.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $76.38 million and approximately $108,374.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,504.56 or 0.98406508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00342704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00492235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00175164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

