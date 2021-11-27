Redrow’s (RDWWF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

