Refinable Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $1.49 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00078344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00103701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.64 or 0.07441781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,140.32 or 1.00043412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.