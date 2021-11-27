Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $643.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,079 shares of company stock valued at $30,010,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

