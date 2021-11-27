Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $175.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $20.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.89.

RS stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after acquiring an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

