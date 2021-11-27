Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,800 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Dyadic International worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYAI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.70 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

