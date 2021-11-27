Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Exicure worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exicure by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exicure by 28.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Exicure from $7.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Exicure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.