Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

FEDU opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.