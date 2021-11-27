Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. ObsEva SA has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

