Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 110,649 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,649 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Savara worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 341,844 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 249,752 shares of company stock worth $288,843 over the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVRA stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.