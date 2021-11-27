Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 109,928 Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,928 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xenetic Biosciences were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.45.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,503.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

