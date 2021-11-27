Render Token Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $265.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00013061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,663,736 coins and its circulating supply is 172,063,163 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

