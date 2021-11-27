Reviewing Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Bergio International.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Bergio International -51.43% -209.72% -46.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bergio International $580,000.00 5.28 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Brilliant Earth Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bergio International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bergio International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Bergio International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.