Reviewing Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snap One and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Snap One presently has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Snap One.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap One and Vishay Precision Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 2.01 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $269.81 million 1.76 $10.79 million $1.05 33.24

Vishay Precision Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 4.74% 9.39% 5.93%

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

