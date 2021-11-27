Reviewing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Sprott 20.22% 10.17% 8.08%

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Sprott $121.78 million 9.53 $26.98 million $1.15 39.23

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlight Financial and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 129.22%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Sprott.

Summary

Sprott beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.