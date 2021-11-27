RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0674 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00233641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

