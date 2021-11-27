Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$75.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$88.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.