Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 56,284 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $66,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

