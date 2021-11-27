Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,566 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.