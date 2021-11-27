Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

