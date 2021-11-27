Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,293 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.